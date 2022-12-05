×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: missile attacks | russia | ukraine

Ukraine: Russia Has Launched New Missile Attack

Ukraine: Russia Has Launched New Missile Attack
A man pushes his bike on a snow covered street next to destroyed residential buildings in Borodyanka, near Kyiv, on Sunday.  (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 05 December 2022 06:56 AM EST

Ukraine said Russia had unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Monday, and air alerts blared in many parts of the country.

Sirens sounded in the capital Kyiv and across much of Ukraine in what officials described as the latest in a wave of Russian missile strikes.

"Missile have already been launched," air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said.

There was no immediate word of any damage or casualties.

"Don't ignore the alarm," said Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential staff.

Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities in recent weeks as they faced setbacks on the battlefield, causing major power outages as winter sets in.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukraine said Russia had unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Monday, and air alerts blared in many parts of the country. Sirens sounded in the capital Kyiv and across much of Ukraine in what officials described as the latest in a wave of Russian missile strikes.
missile attacks, russia, ukraine
107
2022-56-05
Monday, 05 December 2022 06:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved