Ferragamo's Chartreuse Bags and Shoes Pop against 1920s- Inspired Co-ed Collection

Saturday, 27 September 2025 11:00 AM EDT

MILAN (AP) — Chartreuse accessories popped against Maximilian Davis' latest Ferragamo collection, previewed on Saturday during Milan Fashion Week in the same courtyard of the brand’s Portrait Hotel where he made his debut as creative director three years ago.

The co-ed collection inspired by the 1920s featured slinky, seductive and sheer womenswear, complemented by men’s speakeasy suiting with broad shoulders and long jackets. Dresses alternated between sheer chiffons and clingy knits, slightly illicit in their reveal.

Silken scarves tied around the rear ends of the men's suits created an unexpectedly sexy silhouette. The same styling trick on dresses and a generous dose of fringe recalled flappers.

Vinyl overcoats were a hedge against the rain that threatened the outdoor runway show. Pointed mules with a reverse sculptural heel were the footwear of choice, while mini pouches and clutches finished the looks — often providing a pop of color.

Christy Turlington and Naomi Watts were among the front-row guests.

