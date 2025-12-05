WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: milan cortina olympics flame

Cauldron for Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Lit at Italy's Presidential Palace with 2 Months to Go

Cauldron for Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Lit at Italy's Presidential Palace with 2 Months to Go

Friday, 05 December 2025 06:01 AM EST

ROME (AP) — A preliminary cauldron was lit by the Olympic flame at Italy’s presidential palace on Friday as the countdown to the Milan Cortina Winter Games approached the two-months-to-go mark.

International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry and Italy President Sergio Mattarella were in attendance for the ceremony.

Organizers specified the cauldron is not the official Olympic one that will be lit at the opening ceremony but a version dedicated to the torch relay.

The flame touched down in Italy on Thursday following a handover in Greece.

The next Olympics will be held Feb. 6-22 across a wide swath of northern Italy.

A 63-day torch relay throughout Italy starts on Saturday from Rome’s statue-lined Stadio dei Marmi.

Olympic swimming champion Gregorio Paltrinieri is scheduled to be the first of 10,001 torchbearers.

The flame was lit on Nov. 26 in Ancient Olympia, the site of the ancient games that inspired the modern Olympic movement.

The ceremony concluded with a flyover by the Italian Air Force’s acrobatic unit Frecce Tricolori.

It’s the first time in nearly 20 years — since the 2006 Turin Games — that Italy has hosted the flame.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A preliminary cauldron was lit by the Olympic flame at Italy's presidential palace on Friday as the countdown to the Milan Cortina Winter Games approached the twomonthstogo mark.International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry and Italy President Sergio Mattarella...
milan cortina olympics flame
190
2025-01-05
Friday, 05 December 2025 06:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved