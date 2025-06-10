Amb. Huckabee to Lead American Last-Ditch Effort to Stop Knesset Dissolution

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee spoke with several senior ultra-Orthodox in recent days in an effort to avert the dissolution of the Knesset and the announcement of new elections, which could happen as soon as Wednesday.

According to a report by Channel 13, which cited "political and diplomatic sources," Huckabee stressed that the stability of the Israeli government is "essential to dealing with Iran."

The highly unusual move to try and influence Israel's internal politics comes amid the deepening controversy surrounding a new IDF draft law. The ultra-Orthodox parties, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Shas, are refusing to accept the coalition's proposals for the new law and have indicated they will dissolve the Knesset over the dispute.

A preliminary reading on a bill to dissolve the Knesset is set for Wednesday.

According to the report, it is not clear whether Huckabee's initiative followed an instruction from the White House. Huckabee and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are long-standing acquaintances and friends.

The report stressed that Netanyahu's entourage was aware of the initiative and pleased with it. The ambassador's representatives told Channel 13: "The ambassador met with a wide range of Israeli officials. The content of the conversations remains private."

Opposition leaders strongly criticized the American involvement in internal politics. Yisrael Beiteinu Chairman Avigdor Lieberman decried the "unprecedented and unreasonable statement" by Huckabee.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on 𝕏: "Since I have no doubt that Ambassador Huckabee respects Israel's independence and its democracy, I hope and believe that the report that he is interfering in Israel's internal politics and trying to help Netanyahu face the ultra-Orthodox in the evasion law crisis cannot be true. Israel is not a protectorate."

Despite the American involvement, a report by Ynet News suggests that the Haredi plans to dissolve the parliament remain unchanged. Lithuanian leader, Rabbi Dov Lando reportedly reiterated that the draft law has overriding importance.

"The biggest danger right now is that we have no protection. It is the study of yeshiva students that saves us. 'Torah defends and saves'," he said. Together with his colleague Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Lando is said to have instructed their representatives in the Knesset to vote in favor of new elections.

"Netanyahu had a host of excuses. Once it's Gallant, once a war – and now Iran is being used to procrastinate over the Torah," senior UTJ officials said.

