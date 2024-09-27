US to 'Adjust' Force Posture in Middle East After Israeli Strikes in Beirut

President Joe Biden has directed the Pentagon to "assess and adjust as necessary U.S. force posture" in the Middle East, the White House said on Friday after Israeli strikes in Beirut that Israel said targeted Lebanese Hezbollah militants.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed hundreds in recent days and have raised fears of an all-out regional war.

Washington has maintained strong military support for its ally while calling unsuccessfully for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

KEY QUOTES

"He (Biden) has directed the Pentagon to assess and adjust as necessary U.S. force posture in the region to enhance deterrence, ensure force protection, and support the full range of U.S. objectives," the White House said.

"He has also directed his team to ensure that U.S. embassies in the region take all protective measures as appropriate."

The White House said Biden was briefed "several times" on Friday about the Middle East. An official added that Vice President Kamala Harris was also briefed.

CONTEXT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is defending itself after the deadly Oct. 7 attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants and from security threats posted by Iran-backed groups like Yemen's Houthis and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Israel's military assault on Gaza following Oct. 7 has displaced nearly everyone there and caused a hunger crisis. This week's escalation has displaced around 100,000 people in Lebanon.