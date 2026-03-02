Rabbi Burg: Israel, America's Moral Clarity in Face of Tyranny

OPINION

As the Jewish people mark the holiday of Purim, we recall an ancient chapter of history when a genocidal regime rising from Persia sought to annihilate the Jewish nation.

The story endures because its message endures. Evil can be bold. Tyranny can be loud.

Yet courage, conviction, and moral clarity can change the course of history.

Today, that clarity is once again required.

The Iranian regime has spent decades spreading terrorism, threatening the State of Israel, destabilizing the Mideast, and endangering the free world.

Its pursuit of catastrophic weapons and its open calls for destruction represent a deep moral challenge to every nation that values liberty and human dignity.

Aish stands firmly and unequivocally with the State of Israel and the brave men and women of the Israel Defense Forces.

The IDF reflects the resolve of a nation that refuses to live at the mercy of those who seek its destruction.

Their courage safeguards Israel’s future and strengthens the cause of freedom everywhere.

I'm proud to say that some of our very own students, staff, and many alumni are currently serving their country.

We express our deep gratitude to the United States of America for its enduring and principled support of Israel.

America has long understood that peace is preserved through strength and that evil must be confronted, not appeased.

We are grateful for President Trump's leadership and for the extraordinary commitment of the United States Armed Forces.

American servicemen and women stand on the front lines in defense of liberty, stability, and the fundamental belief that tyranny cannot be allowed to prevail.

During the American Revolution, Thomas Paine wrote, "Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered." He reminded the world that the greater the struggle, the more meaningful the triumph.

That truth speaks powerfully to this moment.

We also acknowledge the nations that stand alongside Israel and the United States in recognizing the dangers posed by extremist regimes.

The defense of freedom is a shared responsibility.

Still, Israel and America continue to demonstrate exceptional leadership and bear the greatest burden in confronting those who threaten peace and security.

At this critical hour, we reaffirm our unwavering support for Israel, for the IDF, for the United States of America, and for the soldiers of the U.S. Armed Forces.

We call upon all people of faith and conscience to strengthen their prayers, deepen acts of kindness, and stand united against hatred and terror.

May God protect the defenders of freedom.

May He bless the State of Israel.

May He bless the United States of America.

May courage prevail over fear, and may tyranny once again give way to peace as it did so long ago during the story of Purim.

Rabbi Steven Burg is the International CEO of Aish, a global Jewish educational movement. He formerly served as Eastern Director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, where he oversaw the Museum of Tolerance in New York City.