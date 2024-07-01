WATCH TV LIVE

McCaul: Biden Admin 'Effectively Withholding Seven Weapon Systems' From Israel

By    |   Monday, 01 July 2024 10:23 AM EDT

The Biden administration has held up transfers of seven weapon systems to the Jewish state, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Shannon Bream on the program "Fox News Sunday."

"This is what is most disturbing to me — is that we're withholding weapon systems that I have signed off on and Congress has appropriated with the intent of sending those weapons to Israel," McCaul said. "Remember the supplemental? They were effectively withholding seven weapon systems.

"I can't get into the details," the congressman said. "That is not helping Israel."

Bream noted that Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, chair of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, had said that the United States would have difficulty defending the Jewish state against a Hezbollah attack.

"I respect him, Gen. Brown. I know him, but the fact is we're not helping them," McCaul said of Israel.

Robert Greenway, director of the Allison Center for National Security at the Heritage Foundation, wrote that the Biden administration was holding up the seven arms shipments as Iran reportedly is sending weapons to Hezbollah.

David Milstein, a former adviser to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign, wrote that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was right to release a video stating that it was "inconceivable" that the Biden administration was withholding weapons from Israel.

"Those who criticized him were wrong," Milstein wrote.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

