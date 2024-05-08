Israeli Amb Slams Dem Accusations of Withholding Aid to Gaza

Israel's ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, has strongly rebuked nearly 90 lawmakers for accusing Israel of purposefully withholding humanitarian aid from Gaza's 2.2 million Palestinians, Politico reported.

Eighty-eight House Democrats recently wrote to President Joe Biden, alleging that Israel had impeded the delivery of essential supplies to Gaza, potentially violating a law prohibiting the provision of security assistance to countries restricting humanitarian aid.

Herzog responded in a letter to the lawmakers, writing, "At no point during the war has Israel had a policy of deliberately withholding humanitarian aid from entering Gaza."

He emphasized that there are no arbitrary restrictions on humanitarian goods entering Gaza, clarifying that Israel inspects trucks to prevent the transportation of weapons or explosives. Additionally, he highlighted the presence of four humanitarian crossings from Israel to Gaza, including three to northern Gaza.

Herzog's response did not address Israel's closure of crossings into Gaza at the conflict's outset or the sustained pressure from the United States to reopen some checkpoints.

While Israeli forces temporarily closed the Rafah crossing with Egypt and the Kerem Shalom crossing, the latter was reportedly reopened on Wednesday. Aid organizations continue to criticize Israeli restrictions, citing them as a barrier to delivering essential aid to Gaza.

Herzog's letter coincides with the Biden administration's anticipated assessment of whether Israel violated U.S. and international humanitarian law during the conflict, a determination that could impact future military assistance to Israel.

Despite delays in the report's release, senior U.S. officials, excluding those in the White House, have raised concerns about a famine in Gaza exacerbated by the war and limited aid access.

The ambassador concluded his correspondence by cautioning against jeopardizing American weapons deliveries to Israel, arguing that such actions could bolster Hamas' position.

"Denying Israel the weapons it needs to defeat Hamas and creating daylight between our countries on the basis of unsubstantiated claims may serve to embolden Hamas and fuel its perception that time is on its side," he wrote.

This exchange highlights the growing divide between Democrats and Israel, traditionally a staunch ally. Criticism of Israel's conduct in the conflict has extended beyond progressive circles, with centrist Democrats also expressing concern.

In early February, about 20 Senate Democrats, spearheaded by Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, were prepared to support an amendment to a national security emergency spending bill. The proposed amendment aimed to mandate that all offensive weapons funded by the legislation adhere to U.S. law, international humanitarian law, and the laws governing armed conflict, Roll Call reported.

Biden's decision to halt a shipment of bombs to Israel over concerns about an impending invasion of Rafah further strained U.S.-Israel relations. Israeli officials have privately conveyed their frustration with the weapons delay, confirming leaked reports of Biden's decision.

As tensions persist between Israel and the United States, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains precarious, with aid organizations urging increased access.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.