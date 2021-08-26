Mexico Could Fail to Reinstate 'Remain in Mexico' Policy

Mexico may not reinstate the Trump-era policy that forces people to wait in that country while seeking asylum in the U.S., according to Newsweek.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to block a court ruling ordering the Biden administration to reinstate the policy known as "Remain in Mexico."

The Associated Press reported the high court said the administration likely violated federal law when it tried to rescind the program.

The lower court had ruled the administration must make a "good faith effort" to start the program again.

But the AP reported that Mexico is under no legal obligation to adhere to the court ruling. And Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department refused to say if it will join with the U.S. and restart the program.

Roberto Velasco, Mexico's director for North American affairs, maintained Mexico's "immigration policy is designed and executed in a sovereign manner."

"The Mexican government will start technical discussions with the U.S. government to evaluate how to handle safe, orderly and regulated immigration on the border," Velasco said.

The Associated Press noted that during Donald Trump’s presidency, the police mandated tens of thousands of migrants, who were seeking asylum in the U.S., go back to Mexico.

"I don’t think either Mexico or the Biden administration want to reimplement MPP (Migrant Protection Protocols) at its maximum capacity right now," said Jessica Bolter, associate policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute in Washington. "If it is reimplemented at a low level, it will have serious consequences for the families or other migrants who are subjected to it. But overall, I think it’s unlikely to drastically change the policy landscape at the border."