Mexican Navy Seizes 3 Tons of Cocaine on Boat off Pacific Coast

Tuesday, 15 August 2023 08:00 PM EDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Navy said Tuesday that its personnel seized an open boat carrying three tons of cocaine, about 200 nautical miles (360 kms) off the Pacific coast.

The Navy said three suspects were detained aboard the craft.

The boast was carrying 80 sacks that contained 6,130 pounds (2,800 kilograms) of cocaine. The suspects had two outboard motors and a tank with about 40 gallons (150 liters) of gasoline. The bust was made southeast of the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco in Guerrero state.

The Navy also found a sack with about 55 pounds (25 kilograms) of cocaine floating in the Caribbean just off the beach at the resort of Akumal, in the state of Quintana Roo.

