WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mexico | deport | drug | trafficker | us | zhi dong

Mexico Deports Alleged Drug Trafficker to US to Face Charges

Friday, 24 October 2025 07:31 AM EDT

Mexican authorities on Thursday deported Chinese national Zhi Dong to the United States to faced alleged drug trafficking charges linked to Mexican cartels, officials said.

Dong, who was previously sent to Mexico from Cuba, has been accused of exporting, transporting, and distributing various types of drugs, including fentanyl, in alliance with powerful Mexican cartels.

A Mexican federal judge had granted Dong house arrest, from which he managed to escape. He was later located and detained in Cuba in July, along with two other people, the Mexican Secretary of Security Omar Garcia Harfuch said in a post on X.

"Today he was handed over to the United States authorities," he said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Mexican authorities on Thursday deported Chinese national Zhi Dong to the United States to faced alleged drug trafficking charges linked to Mexican cartels, officials said.
mexico, deport, drug, trafficker, us, zhi dong
110
2025-31-24
Friday, 24 October 2025 07:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved