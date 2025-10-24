Mexico Deports Alleged Drug Trafficker to US to Face Charges

Mexican authorities on Thursday deported Chinese national Zhi Dong to the United States to faced alleged drug trafficking charges linked to Mexican cartels, officials said.

Dong, who was previously sent to Mexico from Cuba, has been accused of exporting, transporting, and distributing various types of drugs, including fentanyl, in alliance with powerful Mexican cartels.

A Mexican federal judge had granted Dong house arrest, from which he managed to escape. He was later located and detained in Cuba in July, along with two other people, the Mexican Secretary of Security Omar Garcia Harfuch said in a post on X.

"Today he was handed over to the United States authorities," he said.