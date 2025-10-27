Mexico Agrees With Trump to Extend Trade Deadline

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday she spoke with President Donald Trump on Saturday and that Mexico and the United States will extend a trade deadline for "a few more weeks" to discuss pending issues with Washington.

The U.S. agreed in July to pause for 90 days an increase in tariffs on some Mexican goods to 30% pause to continue talks over that period with the goal of signing a new trade deal.

With that deadline looming this week, Sheinbaum said in her daily press conference that she had agreed with Trump that they would "give it a few more weeks" to resolve 54 outstanding trade barriers.

"I was interested in making sure that Nov. 1 didn't arrive without us having communicated and that we were in agreement that our teams were still working," Sheinbaum said.

"We're practically closing this issue," she added.