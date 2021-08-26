×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Mexico | Cabinet Change

Mexican President Replaces Top Domestic Affairs Officer

Mexican President Replaces Top Domestic Affairs Officer

Thursday, 26 August 2021 06:00 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president replaced the country’s first female interior secretary Thursday with an experienced politician who may help in the runup to the 2024 elections.

Outgoing Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero was a former Supreme Court justice who brought a somewhat remote, judicious approach to the department.

The president said her replacement will be Adán López Hernández, who is the current governor of Tabasco, the president’s home state. López Hernández said he will request a leave of absence from the governorship to accept the country’s top domestic and security post.

López Obrador said Thursday the change came about because Sánchez Cordero wanted to return to her previous post in the Senate. But in Mexico’s increasingly politicized atmosphere, there may have been a need for a more earthy political presence in the Interior Department.

In the past in Mexico, the interior secretary has been the president's lead negotiator in domestic political and social disputes.

The post has also traditionally been a launching pad for future presidential candidates. Sánchez Cordero made it clear she has no interest in running for the presidency.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Mexico's president replaced the country's first female interior secretary Thursday with an experienced politician who may help in the runup to the 2024 elections. Outgoing Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero was a former Supreme Court justice who brought a somewhat...
Mexico,Cabinet Change
182
2021-00-26
Thursday, 26 August 2021 06:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved