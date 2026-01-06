⁠More than a dozen media workers were detained on Monday while covering events in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, including a march in support of ousted President Nicolas Maduro and the ‍swearing-in of the country's new legislature, the ‍South American nation's press association said.

All 14 of those detained were later released, the ⁠press association (SNTP) said on X, though one was a foreign journalist who was deported.

SNTP said that those ​detained included 11 people working with international media outlets and one with a national outlet.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm ‍all of the detentions.

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that ⁠all Chinese reporters in Venezuela were safe.

Venezuela's information ministry, which handles all contact with the government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the detentions. Venezuela's ⁠Ministry of Communications also did ​not respond to ⁠requests for comment.

The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and CNN did ‍not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters also did not immediately respond ‌to a request for comment.

The press detentions come after the U.S. military detained Maduro in an overnight operation ⁠this ​weekend. On Monday ‍the deposed leader pleaded not guilty to narcoterrorism charges in a New York court.

His vice president, ‍Delcy Rodriguez, has since taken the reins as interim leader.