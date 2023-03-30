Mark Levin: Ukraine Preventing World War III

Fox News host Mark Levin on Thursday hailed the men and women of Ukraine for preventing World War III.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "planned to cut through Ukraine in a week. If you heard what he said and read what he wrote in July 2021, he made it clear that the boundaries of Poland needed to be adjusted. Why do you think Poland's pouring everything it has into Ukraine? Why do you think Romania's pouring everything it has into Ukraine? Finland — that was neutral through World War II — is pouring everything it has into Ukraine? Lithuania — pouring everything it has into Ukraine. Moldavia is sitting there — 1.5 million people — they have a police force.

"Why do you think Eastern Europe is scared to death and now Western Europe? Even the Germans are rebuilding their military. Are they warmongers too?" Levin said while receiving an award from the Zionist Organization of America on Wednesday.

"We give equipment, and we give money to the Ukrainians, and they're fighting for their survival. What are they supposed to do they when they were invaded — surrender? Roll over and play dead?"

Levin has long defended the United States' role in the war in Ukraine, saying it is similar to the support the French provided to the U.S. during the American Revolution.

On Wednesday, he compared Russia's invasion to World War II, saying Ukraine is fighting for its life.

"I want you to think about something. I want us to think about something. How many times have you seen those black and white films from World War II with the trains, with the buildings being blown up, being sent to camps, and how many times have you said, 'Where was the world?'

"What the hell do you think the Ukrainians are thinking when tens of thousands of their children are being trained from Ukraine into Russia, never to be seen again?

"Or the stories about the mass rape and the butchery and the beheadings, and the stories about how men — I won't tell you here. What they're doing, the Russians, to these Ukrainian citizens. Ukraine is not firing missiles into Russia. Russia is firing missiles into Ukraine.

"'Mark, what does it have to do with us?' God, you tell them. What does it have to do with us? Everything. ... We have allies; we stand for them, and they stand for us. That doesn't mean every battle is our battle, but it doesn't mean no battle is our battle."