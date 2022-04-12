×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mariupol

Zelenskyy: Can't Say for Sure If Russia Used Chemical Weapons

Zelenskyy: Can't Say for Sure If Russia Used Chemical Weapons
(Getty)

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 06:27 PM

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (Ukraine time) said it was not possible to draw definitive conclusions about whether Russian forces had used chemical weapons in Mariupol.

He said it was as of now not possible to conduct a proper probe in the besieged city.

In an early-morning address, Zelenskyy said what he called repeated threats by some in Russia to use chemical weapons meant that the West needed to act now to prevent such weapons from being deployed.

He did not give details. 

The use of such potent weapons on Ukraine would constitute a serious escalation by Moscow, which is already drawing fire from the global community for targeting civilians and nonmilitary targets like train stations and hospitals for highly destructive, high-casualty strikes. World leaders including President Joe Biden have used the term "war crimes," and urged a war crimes tribunal, even before any definitive proof of chemical weapons use has been found.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (Ukraine time) said it was not possible to draw definitive conclusions about whether Russian forces had used chemical weapons in Mariupol.He said it was as of now not possible to conduct a proper probe in the besieged...
mariupol
154
2022-27-12
Tuesday, 12 April 2022 06:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved