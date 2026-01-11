WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: marco | rubio | germany | trip

German Foreign Minister Puts Emphasis on Close Ties Before US Trip

German Foreign Minister Puts Emphasis on Close Ties Before US Trip

Sunday, 11 January 2026 08:12 AM EST

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized ⁠the importance of transatlantic relations on Sunday as he left for a trip to Washington that takes place at a delicate time due to tensions ‍over U.S. interests in Greenland and ‍Venezuela.

"Never before has it been so crucial to invest in the transatlantic ⁠partnership in order to remain capable of shaping the world order," Wadephul said in Berlin ​before his departure.

He said he would address what he called "differences of opinions" between Germany and the United ‍States during a meeting on Monday with U.S. Secretary ⁠of State Marco Rubio.

"Where there are differences of opinion, we want to address these differences through dialog in order to fulfill our shared responsibility ⁠for peace and ​security," Wadephul said.

On ⁠his way to Washington, Wadephul plans to stop over ‍in Iceland on Sunday, where a meeting on Arctic security ‌is scheduled with his Icelandic counterpart in Reykjavik.

Later on Monday, he also plans to meet U.N. Secretary-General ⁠Antonio ​Guterres.

"For Germany, reliability ‍as an international partner clearly includes a commitment to international law and international cooperation," ‍he said, referring to the United Nations. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized ⁠the importance of transatlantic relations on Sunday as he left for a trip to Washington that takes place at a delicate time due to tensions over U.S. interests in Greenland and Venezuela."Never before has it been so...
marco, rubio, germany, trip
188
2026-12-11
Sunday, 11 January 2026 08:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved