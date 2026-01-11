German Foreign Minister Puts Emphasis on Close Ties Before US Trip

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized ⁠the importance of transatlantic relations on Sunday as he left for a trip to Washington that takes place at a delicate time due to tensions ‍over U.S. interests in Greenland and ‍Venezuela.

"Never before has it been so crucial to invest in the transatlantic ⁠partnership in order to remain capable of shaping the world order," Wadephul said in Berlin ​before his departure.

He said he would address what he called "differences of opinions" between Germany and the United ‍States during a meeting on Monday with U.S. Secretary ⁠of State Marco Rubio.

"Where there are differences of opinion, we want to address these differences through dialog in order to fulfill our shared responsibility ⁠for peace and ​security," Wadephul said.

On ⁠his way to Washington, Wadephul plans to stop over ‍in Iceland on Sunday, where a meeting on Arctic security ‌is scheduled with his Icelandic counterpart in Reykjavik.

Later on Monday, he also plans to meet U.N. Secretary-General ⁠Antonio ​Guterres.

"For Germany, reliability ‍as an international partner clearly includes a commitment to international law and international cooperation," ‍he said, referring to the United Nations.