Man Shot Dead After Trying to Stab Israeli Troops

A knife-wielding attacker was shot and neutralized by security forces after attempting to stab Israeli soldiers at Moshav Netiv HaAsara on Monday morning, Israeli media reported.

One 61-year-old woman was treated at the scene for acute shock, the Magen David Adom rescue service said, while confirming the attacker had been shot.

The condition of the attacker wasn't clear at the time of publication, with conflicting reports stating he was either critically wounded or dead.

His identity was subject to several conflicting reports as well, as he was reported to be either an Arab Israel, an American, or a Canadian citizen.

Army Radio reported that he was a Canadian Muslim, who entered the country on Sunday on a tourist visa. After spending the night in the Ashdod area, he drove to Netiv HaAsara in the morning.

According to media reports, the man arrived at the entrance gate to the community in a rental car around 11 a.m.

He then began shouting in English about how "civilians are being killed in Gaza by the IDF," and about a "slaughter in Gaza" before pulling out a knife and trying to stab soldiers of the local security team.

The soldiers opened fire and shot the man. An eyewitness who by chance was on the scene as the incident happened, told All Israel News that the soldiers shouted at the attacker to put down his knife at least three times before shooting him.

Security forces found no phone calls to Israel on the attacker's phone, indicating he acted alone and without local partners, according to Army Radio.

Due to the location of Netiv HaAsara on the northern border of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces at first feared the attacker had infiltrated from there.

