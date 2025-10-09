Malta FM Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

The foreign minister of European Union member state Malta said on Thursday that he had nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Ian Borg, in a Facebook post, cited Trump's success in negotiating peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and his efforts toward ending wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, though the deadline for nominations for each year's Nobel prizes is Jan. 31.

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed an accord at the White House in August aimed at ending decades of conflict between the two, a step described by Trump as "historic."

On Thursday, Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas signed an agreement to observe a ceasefire and free Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in the first phase of Trump's initiative to end the war in Gaza.

Borg uploaded a picture of himself at a meeting with Trump, who has long openly coveted the prestigious Nobel Peace award.

"I handed the U.S. president a letter I wrote in my own name in which I informed him that, like many others, I have nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize," he said.

"I also urged him to continue working on the Middle East and Ukraine," wrote Borg, adding that he was "pleased today to see increased commitment that is bringing us closer to peace."