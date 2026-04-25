Gunfire Reported Near Mali's Main International Airport, Witnesses Say

Gunfire was heard near Mali's international airport in the capital Bamako early Saturday, an Associated Press reporter and residents said.

An AP journalist in Bamako heard sustained heavy weapons and automatic rifle gunfire coming from Modibo Keïta International Airport, around 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the city center, and saw a helicopter patrolling over nearby neighborhoods.

The airport is adjacent to an airbase used by the Malian Air Force.

A Bamako resident living near the airport reported hearing gunfire coming from the area.

"The gunfire is getting closer and closer to us; perhaps the attackers are fleeing the airport. I can also see three helicopters in the sky patrolling overhead," the resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for his security, said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the gunshots and no armed group has claimed ⁠responsibility for an attack.