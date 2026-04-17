MAGA Push in Greenland Sparks Backlash

Efforts by a loose network of pro-Trump figures to promote U.S. influence in Greenland — and the idea of the United States taking control of the island — appear to be backfiring, fueling anger among local officials and residents.

Tensions escalated last December when Per Berthelsen, a 76-year-old Greenlandic parliamentarian and outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, had a confrontation in Nuuk with Jørgen Boassen, a prominent local supporter of the president.

Boassen, sometimes called Trump's "Greenlandic son," approached Berthelsen outside a restaurant and challenged him to a fight, according to Berthelsen. The incident sparked outrage after he described it on social media.

Boassen's behavior, along with activities by a group of Americans tied to Trump allies, has drawn scrutiny. The network includes a former U.S. special forces officer, a contributor to Project 2025, and other figures connected to Republican politics.

According to interviews with politicians and officials, their efforts have included promoting investments, cultivating relationships with local politicians, funding cultural events, and highlighting Greenland's colonial history under Denmark.

Two individuals involved in the network told Reuters they had communicated with or provided information to the Trump administration, including reports on Greenlandic political dynamics.

Greenland officials say the efforts have fueled mistrust. "Those people, they don't have the respect," said Foreign Minister Mute Egede. Pipaluk Lynge, chair of parliament's foreign affairs committee, said she was now "100 percent skeptical of any other American" influence efforts.

The White House said it is engaged in "diplomatic, high-level technical talks" with Greenland and Denmark regarding U.S. national security interests.

While independence from Denmark remains popular in Greenland, polling has shown overwhelming opposition to joining the United States. Trump has repeatedly said the U.S. needs control of Greenland for strategic reasons, at times refusing to rule out force, straining relations with Denmark and NATO allies.

Although the issue shifted to diplomacy, Trump recently revived his rhetoric, criticizing NATO and again expressing interest in Greenland.

Boassen's rise has been controversial. Known locally for confrontational behavior, he has been banned from several venues in Nuuk, including a public pool, a hotel, and a mixed-martial-arts club. He acknowledged the bans, attributing them to disputes with critics.

He gained prominence during a January 2025 visit by Donald Trump Jr., whom he guided around Nuuk. The visit, which included a gathering at a local hotel, angered Greenlandic and Danish leaders. Denmark's prime minister reiterated that Greenland is "not for sale."

Boassen has also worked to draw U.S. attention to local issues such as healthcare. After he raised concerns with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Trump ally, Trump publicly floated sending a hospital ship to Greenland — a proposal that never materialized but added to tensions with Denmark.

Some Greenlandic officials worry Boassen's visibility could create the impression of broader support for closer U.S. ties. "Even though they're small, they're loud," said one lawmaker.

A key figure in the U.S. network is Tom Dans, a Trump appointee and Project 2025 contributor who has advised the administration on Greenland strategy, according to officials. Dans and Boassen also sought to fund Greenland's dogsledding championship, a culturally significant event, in part to facilitate visits by U.S. officials.

The effort backfired when it was announced that U.S. officials would attend the race, prompting backlash from Greenlandic leaders who saw it as a display of pressure. Ultimately, a planned high-profile visit was scaled back.

Other American figures have pursued investment opportunities. Drew Horn, a former U.S. special forces officer, has promoted the idea that private funding could support Greenland's independence and closer ties with North America. He has met with local politicians and business leaders, though some expressed skepticism about his claims and connections.

Greenland officials have warned that economic offers could be used to influence local opinion. "Our life standard is still very low," said Health Minister Anna Wangenheim, expressing concern residents could be "lured" by promises of investment.

Some efforts have focused on highlighting Denmark's colonial past. Chris Cox, an adviser to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, toured Greenland and later spoke in conservative media about historical grievances, including controversial birth control policies imposed decades ago. He argued Greenland should pursue independence.

But such messaging has not gained broad traction. Many Greenlanders remain wary of outside influence, whether from Denmark or the United States.

Berthelsen said the overall impact of Trump's rhetoric and allied efforts has been the opposite of what was intended. "The mental terror we have experienced from the United States," he said, "has had completely the opposite reaction than the Trump administration hoped for.