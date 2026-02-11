At Least 9 Dead in Madagascar as Tropical Cyclone Gezani Hits the Indian Ocean Island

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — At least nine people died in the Indian Ocean island of Madagascar after Tropical Cyclone Gezani made landfall, unleashing winds in excess of 195 kph (121 mph), authorities said Wednesday.

Madagascar's weather service issued red alerts for several regions, warning of possible floods and landslides as Gezani moves across the largely poor country of 31 million people.

The National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said at least nine people have died due to building collapses and at least 19 have been injured.

The cyclone made landfall in the eastern city of Toamasina, the island’s main port, which sustained severe damage, residents told The Associated Press.

Madagascar President Michael Randrianirina, who took power in a military coup in October, visited Toamasina to survey damage and meet residents, according to videos posted on the Facebook page of the president's office.

"It’s devastation. Roofs have been blown away, walls have collapsed, power poles are down, trees have been uprooted. It looks like a catastrophic landscape,” Toamasina resident Michel, who gave only his first name, said by phone.

Gezani was forecast to move across Madagascar from east to west on Wednesday, though the system had weakened to a tropical storm with wind speeds of around 110 kph (68 mph), according to the national weather service.

The storm passed around 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the capital, Antananarivo, which is one of the regions under a red alert warning for possible flooding.

Gezani hit less than two weeks after Tropical Cyclone Fytia killed 14 people in Madagascar, according to the risk and disaster management agency.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa