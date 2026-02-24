WATCH TV LIVE

Macron Accepts Resignation of Louvre Museum Chief After Jewel Theft

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 12:26 PM EST

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the head of Paris' Louvre museum, which has been grappling with the fallout from a high-profile jewel heist and rolling strikes.

Laurence des Cars tendered her resignation, which Macron accepted "praising an act of responsibility at a time when the world's largest museum needs calm and a strong new impetus to successfully carry out major projects involving security, and modernization," his office said.

The Louvre has roiled by last October's robbery, when four burglars made off with jewels worth $102 million that are still missing. Strikes have also led to regular closures.

