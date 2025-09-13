Thousands March in London for 'Unite the Kingdom' Protest

Thousands of demonstrators packed London streets for several blocks Saturday for a march organized by conservative activist Tommy Robinson.

The "Unite the Kingdom" rally got underway as much smaller numbers of counterprotesters, organized by the Stand Up To Racism group, were gathered under the banner of the "March Against Fascism."

More than 1,000 police officers were on duty to patrol the dueling demonstrations, and there was a buffer zone to keep the two from engaging with each other near the halls of government.

World Source News 24/7 posted on X: "BREAKING: Massive crowds in London for a 'Unite the Kingdom' rally. Organisers are expecting up to 1 million attendees."

CBS News reported that according to police estimates, about 110,000 people attended the Robinson rally, while the rival protest drew roughly 5,000 marchers.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon and is known for his nationalist and anti-migrant views, billed the march as a demonstration for free speech, and also said it was in defense of British heritage and culture.

The marches come at a time when the U.K. has been riven by debate over migrants crossing the English Channel in overcrowded inflatable boats to arrive on shore without authorization.

Numerous anti-migrant protests were held this summer outside hotels housing asylum-seekers following the arrest of an Ethiopian man who was later convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a London suburb. Some of those protests became violent and led to arrests.

Participants in the "Unite the Kingdom" march carried the St. George's red-and-white flag of England and the union jack, the state flag of the United Kingdom, and chanted, "We want our country back."

Some Robinson supporters held signs saying "stop the boats," "send them home," and "enough is enough, save our children."

At the counterprotest, the crowd held signs saying "refugees welcome" and "smash the far right," and shouted "stand up, fight back."

Robinson supporters chanted refrains against U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and also shouted messages of support for slain U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

One demonstrator held a sign saying: "Freedom of speech is dead. RIP Charlie Kirk."

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.