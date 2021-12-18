×
London Police, Protesters Clash After Mayor Declares 'Major Incident' Due to COVID Surge

Fans have their COVID passes checked as they arrive at the stadium prior to the Heineken Champions Cup match between Harlequins and Cardiff Rugby at The Stoop on December 18, 2021 in London, England. (David Rogers/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 18 December 2021 06:31 PM

Protesters in London clashed with police Saturday after Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” due to another surge in positive COVID-19 cases, according to local reports.

Some officers suffered minor injuries though no one was arrested.

Khan said the step would allow for closer coordination between different public agencies after the UK reported the largest one-day rise in new cases since the pandemic started, more than 26,000.

“The Omicron variant has quickly become dominant, with cases increasing rapidly and the number of patients in our hospitals with COVID-19 on the rise again,” Khan told reporters at a vaccination site at Stamford Bridge football ground.

“We are already feeling the impact across the capital and, while we are still learning about this variant, it’s right that London’s key agencies work closely together to minimize the impact on our city, including helping to protect the vital vaccination program.”

Saturday, 18 December 2021 06:31 PM
