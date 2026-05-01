Man Charged with Attempted Murder after Stabbings of Jewish Men in London

LONDON (AP) — A 45-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbings of two Jewish men in London, police said.

Police say Essa Suleiman faces two counts of the charge related to the attack in Golders Green and a third related to an attack elsewhere in the city the same day.

He is due to make his first court appearance later Friday.

The British government pledge to tackle antisemitism after the stabbings in an area in north London that is an epicenter of Britain’s Jewish community. The victims, aged 34 and 76, were seriously injured. One has since been discharged from a hospital and the other is in stable condition.

The stabbings followed a string of arson attacks on synagogues and other Jewish sites in London that have sparked fear and anger.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that his government would increase security for the Jewish community and “do everything in our power to stamp this hatred out.”

Britain’s official terror threat level was raised from substantial to severe after Wednesday’s stabbing attack. Severe is the second-highest rung on a five-point scale and means intelligence agencies consider an attack highly likely in the next six months.