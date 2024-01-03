Israel's Plans: Local Clans to Control Areas in Gaza

Israel's plan for Gaza is for clans recognized by Shin Bet and the IDF to manage the Gaza Strip and distribute humanitarian aid, according to a report Monday on KAN public broadcasting.

According to the plans drawn up by the IDF and presented at the meeting of the political-security cabinet, the Gaza Strip will be divided into districts and subdistricts, with each clan controlling their subdistrict and taking responsibility for the distribution of the humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt and Israel.

Also according to the plan, the clans will manage civilian life in Gaza for the interim period.

It was also reported Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said: "There is no point in talking about the Palestinian Authority as part of Gaza management as long as the Palestinian Authority has not undergone a fundamental change. If they are serious about changing, let them prove it in Judea and Samaria first."

The remarks came after Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan in the U.S., in which he spoke about a Palestinian political body that would control the Gaza Strip, but did not elaborate.

Blinken, who will arrive in Israel this week, will ask the political echelon for clarifications on the matter. The U.S. administration is concerned that Israel's refusal to agree on a Palestinian political body to manage the Gaza Strip "the day after" the war will result in Israel occupying Gaza – "because someone will have to take care of the civil side."

Republished with permission from All Israel News.