27 People, Including 4 Kids, Hospitalized After Vehicle Rams Soccer Fans

(AP)

Monday, 26 May 2025 06:13 PM EDT

Authorities say 27 people, including four children, were taken to the hospital Monday after a car plowed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating the Premier League championship.

Two of those people had serious injuries. Another 20 people were treated at the scene.

A 53-year-old white British man was arrested at the scene. Authorities told wire services he was believed to have acted alone, and terrorism was not suspected.

Witnesses say the driver sped through throngs of people lining the parade route, striking several people before coming to a halt. When the crowd charged the vehicle and began smashing the windows, the driver accelerated and ran over more people.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Monday, 26 May 2025 06:13 PM
