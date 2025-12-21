WATCH TV LIVE

Lindsey Graham Warns: Hamas and Hezbollah Rearming

By    |   Sunday, 21 December 2025 06:27 PM EST

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., warned on Sunday that Hamas appeared to be rearming and trying to strengthen its control of Gaza, while Hezbollah continued to produce weapons in Lebanon.

The senator spoke during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu welcomed Graham, calling him "a great friend of Israel and a dear personal friend," the Prime Minister's Office said.

Graham wished Israelis a Happy Hanukkah and said he hoped 2026 would be "a year of peace and of defeating the bad guy."

Responding to Graham's observations on Hamas and Hezbollah, which the senator described as "an unacceptable outcome," Netanyahu said, "You're right on both counts. You're usually right — I could even say always, but we'll leave a bit of room."

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

