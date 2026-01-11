Sen. Graham: Trump Must 'Make Iran Great Again'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, calling on President Donald Trump to "make Iran great again," said the U.S. must take strong action and "kill the leadership that is killing the people," while referring to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei as "the modern-day Hitler."

"He's a religious Nazi," the South Carolina Republican said in a televised interview about Khamenei. "He's a horrible person. It's time for him to go."

Graham said he does not want to see U.S. boots on the ground, but he does want America to deter the Iranian regime and strengthen protesters, calling it one of the most significant geopolitical tests in decades.

"Trump has done what [Ronald] Reagan did," said Graham. "Whatever action we're going to take, Mr. President, needs to embolden the protesters and scare the hell out of the regime.

"If I were you, Mr. President, I would kill the leadership that is killing the people."

On Iran, Graham said the U.S. should avoid an invasion but take steps that change the regime's calculations and demonstrate consequences for violence against citizens. He said the goal should be to create deterrence and strengthen protesters.

Meanwhile, Graham's remarks came as the Senate prepares for a final vote this week on a war-powers resolution that would block Trump from using military force against Venezuela without prior congressional approval.

The measure advanced Thursday after five Republicans joined all Democrats.

Graham condemned the War Powers Act as an unconstitutional "power grab" by Congress and said the resolution would weaken the commander in chief by effectively creating "535 commander in chiefs, not one."

He said presidents of both parties have long resisted the idea that lawmakers can override a president's military judgment, noting that commanders in chief have conducted numerous military operations without advance approval from Congress.

Graham said if lawmakers want to stop a military operation, they should use Congress' control over funding or pursue impeachment if they believe a president is acting illegally.

"This is the unconstitutional power grab," Graham said, urging colleagues to abandon the effort.

"You're doing a lot of damage," he said. "You're emboldening our enemies."

The war powers resolution on Venezuela would need only a simple majority to pass.