Libya's NOC to Host Joint US Energy Forum to Boost Oil and Gas Investment

Libya's NOC to Host Joint US Energy Forum to Boost Oil and Gas Investment

Sunday, 24 August 2025 07:13 AM EDT

Libya's state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday it would soon host a Libyan-U.S. energy forum aimed at boosting partnerships and investment in the North African country's oil and natural gas sector.

Libya is one of Africa's biggest oil producers but output has been disrupted repeatedly in the chaotic decade since 2014, when the country split between rival authorities in the east and west following the NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

The event, for which no date has yet been set, will be held in partnership with U.S. company Freedom First and will be attended by representatives from leading U.S. energy firms along with Libyan investors and officials, an NOC statement said.

NOC recently signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil following a decade of inactivity in Libya due to security reasons. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


