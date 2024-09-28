WATCH TV LIVE

Lebanese PM Mikati: 'Danger Is Threatening Us'

Saturday, 28 September 2024 01:26 PM EDT

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, said on Saturday that his country was facing the threat of danger after an Israeli airstrike the previous day killed the head of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Mikati was speaking at an emergency Cabinet meeting that he convened upon returning from the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Mikati did not mention Nasrallah in his address, but his office later published a decision to hold three days of national mourning for Nasrallah.

