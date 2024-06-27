US Prepping to Evacuate Americans From Lebanon if Needed

The U.S. is purportedly preparing to evacuate Americans from Lebanon if fighting between Israel and Hezbollah intensifies, reported NBC News.

Three U.S. defense officials and a former U.S. official told NBC News the Pentagon moved the USS Wasp, an amphibious assault ship, and Marines from the 24th Expeditionary Unit, which is special operations capable, closer to Israel and Lebanon to prepare to evacuate Americans.

The State Department on Thursday urged U.S. citizens to "strongly reconsider" travel to Lebanon in a travel advisory as U.S. intel indicates a war between Israel and Hezbollah inches closer.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson told Politico the Biden administration is working toward a "diplomatic resolution" that would allow Israeli and Lebanese citizens to return to their homes.

"We also continue efforts to secure a deal that would lead to a durable end to the war in Gaza," she said.

"A cease-fire and hostage deal in Gaza will accelerate the possibility of progress, including lasting security and calm along Israel's northern border with Lebanon. That deal is now with Hamas. The decision is in Hamas' hands."

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters in Washington on Wednesday that Israel does not want war, but "we are preparing for every scenario."

"Hezbollah understands very well that we can inflict massive damage in Lebanon if a war is launched," he added.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing almost daily exchanges of fire since the Israel-Hamas war began in early October. Hezbollah says it will stop fighting only when Israel ends its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 400 people in Lebanon, most of them Hezbollah and other militants, but also over 80 civilians and noncombatants. In northern Israel, 16 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed by strikes launched from Lebanon.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.