Lebanese Foreign Minister: Biden's UN Speech Fizzled

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib criticized U.S. President Joe Biden's speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, saying it "was not strong."

"It is not promising, and it would not solve this problem," Bou Habib said during an event organized by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace shortly after Biden spoke.

In his final address to the UNGA as President, Biden called for an end to the conflict in the Middle East. However, he also justified Israel's response to the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of Israelis.

"The world must not flinch from the horrors of Oct. 7. Any country — any country would have the right and responsibility to ensure that such an attack can never happen again," Biden told the assembly.

Biden reiterated his call for a hostage release and cease-fire deal.

"Now is the time for Israel and Hamas to finalize its terms, bring the hostages home, secure security for Israel and Gaza free of Hamas' grip, ease the suffering in Gaza, and end this war," he said.

Biden also blamed the Hezbollah terrorist organization for escalating the conflict by joining the war "unprovoked" before seeking a "diplomatic solution.

"Hezbollah, unprovoked, joined the Oct. 7 attack launching rockets into Israel," he said. "Almost a year later, too many on each side of the Israeli-Lebanon border remain displaced.

"Full-scale war is not in anyone's interest. A diplomatic solution is still possible. In fact, it remains the only path to lasting security."

However, Bou Habib expressed hope for a resolution with U.S. assistance, "despite disappointments of the past."

"I am still hoping. The United States is the only country that can really make a difference in the Middle East and with regard to Lebanon," Bou Habib said.

Regarding the recent Israeli airstrikes and the evacuation of thousands of residents following calls by the IDF for civilians to remove themselves from the vicinity of Hezbollah launch and munitions facilities, Bou Habib said that the number of displaced Lebanese is "probably approaching half a million."

However, he refused to blame Hezbollah for its role in escalating the conflict. Instead, he claimed that Israel "still occupies a small part Lebanon, I don't think it exceeds 100 square kilometers, and therefore justifies a resistance."

Bou Habib also said Iranian leadership is not interested in a full-scale war.

"They don't want an overall war. I don't think they want to be involved in a war," he said. "And from the beginning, I heard it from them [Iranians], from the former foreign minister, that they want a ceasefire immediately, rather than have a war."

The Iranian regime is the main funder and supplier for the Hezbollah terror group.

