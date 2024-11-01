Lebanon Cease-Fire Talks: Blinken Sees Progress, Netanyahu Skeptical

As part of the Biden administration's efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, U.S. special envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his negotiating team on Thursday in Jerusalem.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the sides are discussing an agreement that will be based on U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the Second Lebanon War in 2006. The resolution called on Hezbollah forces to disarm and withdraw 18 miles north of Lebanon's border with Israel, beyond the Litani River.

The report noted that the draft proposal would allow Israel to continue striking Lebanon for a two-month interim period in response to Hezbollah's imminent aggression. Therefore, it is expected to be met with "steep resistance" from both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government.

Following the meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that negotiators had made "good progress" toward a cease-fire deal in Lebanon.

"It's important to make sure we have clarity, both from Lebanon and from Israel, about what would be required under 1701 to get its effective implementation," Blinken said.

A statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO), however, seemed to throw cold water on the progress achieved.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear that the main point is not this or that agreement on paper, but Israel's ability and determination to enforce the agreement and thwart any threat to its security from Lebanon, in a manner that will return our residents securely to their homes," the PMO stated.

Later in the day, Netanyahu struck a similar tone in a speech he delivered at the IDF Officers Course Graduation ceremony at IDF Training Base #1.

"As for the talk about an arrangement in Lebanon, I would like to make it clear: The agreements, documents, proposals and numbers – 1701, 1559 – with all due respect, are not the main point. The main point is our ability and determination to enforce security, thwart attacks against us, and act against the arming of our enemies, as necessary and despite any pressure and constraints. This is the main point," he said.

The Israeli prime minister also highlighted the ongoing threat from Iran, amid reports that Tehran is considering attacking Israel again before the U.S. elections next Tuesday, Nov. 5. Netanyahu said Israel has struck Iran's "soft underbelly" and now has "greater freedom of action than ever before."

"Halting the nuclear program has been – and remains – our chief concern," he added. "I have not taken, we have not taken and we will not take, our eyes off this objective. Obviously, I cannot detail our plans to achieve this supreme goal."

"I would like to reiterate: We are dismantling the axis of evil that we face, with calculated blows. No longer will terrorist armies be on our borders. Hamas will no longer rule in Gaza and Hezbollah will not sit on our northern border, at positions a few meters from our border, from which it could invade. This will not happen anymore. We are also severing Iran's weapons pipelines to Hezbollah – through Syria and from there to Lebanon," Netanyahu continued.

