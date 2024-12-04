Le Pen: Macron Has Last Say on His Resignation

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Wednesday pressure was now piling up on President Emmanuel Macron even though she was not calling for his resignation, adding Macron alone had the last say on the matter.
Le Pen was speaking after French opposition lawmakers earlier brought the government down in a no confidence vote, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.
