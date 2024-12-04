WATCH TV LIVE

Le Pen: Macron Has Last Say on His Resignation

President of Rassemblement National parliamentary group Marine Le Pen speaks during the debate prior to the no-confidence votes on Prime Minister Michel Barnier's administration at the National Assembly in Paris on December 4, 2024. (Alain Jocard / AFP via Getty)

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 03:57 PM EST

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Wednesday pressure was now piling up on President Emmanuel Macron even though she was not calling for his resignation, adding Macron alone had the last say on the matter.

Le Pen was speaking after French opposition lawmakers earlier brought the government down in a no confidence vote, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit. 

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 03:57 PM
