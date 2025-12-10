Lawsuits: US Chips in Russian Missiles Linked to Deadly Attacks on Ukrainian Civilians

American-made microchips were repeatedly found inside Russian missiles and drones used to kill Ukrainian civilians, according to five lawsuits filed Wednesday in Dallas County.

The filings come as verified civilian deaths in Ukraine reach at least 14,775, including 755 children, with actual casualty numbers "likely significantly higher," according to the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The suits allege U.S. technology firms failed to stop the flow of restricted components into Russia's weapons supply chain, despite export bans, sanctions, and what the complaints describe as "extensive notice" that American electronics were showing up inside President Vladimir Putin's missiles.

Each lawsuit directly links U.S.-origin semiconductors from Texas Instruments, AMD, Intel, and distributor Mouser Electronics to deadly strikes on Ukrainian cities, asserting the companies "armed the Russian military" through "domestic corporate negligence."

The filings accuse the firms of choosing profit over compliance, stating they "have chosen to maximize profit ahead of and in favor of their duties to take reasonable, and legally required, steps to keep their products out of the wrong hands."

Below is a detailed breakdown of all five lawsuits, presented in the order they were filed:

Lawsuit 1: Shumylo et al. vs. Texas Instruments, AMD, Intel, Mouser (Attack on Kryvyi Rih – Apr. 4, 2025)

The complaint alleges U.S.-made chips "powered Iskander-M ballistic missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Ukrainian citizens on April 4, 2025, in Kryvyi Rih."

The filing states: "This strike killed Plaintiff A.K., the daughter of Plaintiff Marta Shumylo; Plaintiff D.N., the son of Plaintiff Nataliia Nikitska; and Plaintiff T.T., the grandson of Plaintiff Valentina Tsvitok."

According to the lawsuit, defendants "armed the Russian military by selling semiconductor components ... that Russia used as critical components in weapons systems for its attacks on Ukraine and its citizens."

The filing argues the companies' failures were not accidental, asserting "Defendants had extensive notice ... that their products were being diverted to Russian and Iranian weapons programs" and "failed to implement and enforce reasonable measures to prevent such diversion."

The suit concludes the attack was a foreseeable result of U.S.–based failures: "Defendants' domestic conduct in Texas ... was a substantial factor in causing the injuries suffered abroad."

Lawsuit 2: Dmytrivna et al. vs. Texas Instruments, AMD, Intel, Mouser (Attack on Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital – Jul. 8, 2024)

This filing focuses on the missile strike against Ukraine's largest children's hospital, alleging U.S. semiconductor components "powered Kh-101 missiles and Shahed 136 drones" used in the attack.

The lawsuit states that minor plaintiffs M.D. and S.F. "were patients at the children's hospital receiving kidney dialysis care when the Russian military launched the attack," noting the strike "killed multiple civilians, including a hospital doctor."

Healthcare workers Dr. Olha Babicheva and nurse Viktoriia Didovets were "treating patients at the hospital when it came under attack," the complaint says, emphasizing they were "directly in harm's way as Defendants' products enabled greater strike precision."

The filing again cites congressional warnings: "Looking the other way when you know your products continue to empower Russian slaughter is not just morally dubious, it is against the law."

The lawsuit argues this attack was enabled through "the illicit flood of semiconductors into Russia ... enabled by the knowing neglect or willful ignorance of American companies."

Lawsuit 3: Babich et al. vs. Texas Instruments, AMD, Intel, Mouser (Attack on Kryvyi Rih – Jun. 13, 2023)

The third lawsuit links American-made components to the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih that "killed Plaintiff Anton Babich ... Plaintiff A.R. ... Plaintiff Khvitcha Khupatsaria ... and Plaintiff Vladyslav Kuznetsov."

The suit asserts U.S.-origin chips "powered Kh-101 missiles and Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia used to attack Ukrainian citizens on June 13, 2023."

According to the complaint, the defendants "had extensive notice from government agencies, public advisories, forensic investigations, and media reporting that their products were being diverted," yet "failed to implement and enforce reasonable measures to prevent such diversion."

It accuses the companies of breaching a clear duty: "Defendants owe a common-law duty of care to the Ukrainian people ... to not empower Russia to use their products to facilitate unlawful military attacks on civilians."

The complaint stresses the firms' failures were foreseeable in their consequences: "The foreign injuries were the foreseeable and natural consequences of Defendants' Texas-based decisions."

Lawsuit 4: Zaplyvanyi et al. vs. Texas Instruments, AMD, Intel, Mouser (Attack on Uman – Apr. 28, 2023)

This filing centers on the Uman attack, alleging Defendants' components "powered drones and Kh-101 missiles that Russia used to attack Ukrainian citizens on April 28, 2023, in Uman."

The lawsuit notes the attack "killed multiple civilians, including a 2-year-old child," and devastated residential buildings.

It asserts that defendants "failed to identify and resolve distribution red flags" even as "U.S. laws imposed a duty ... to exercise reasonable care" to prevent diversion.

The complaint states plainly: "Defendants' semiconductor components foreseeably powered missiles and drones that struck Plaintiffs' homes, workplaces, hospitals, and communities, causing death, severe injury, and widespread devastation."

Like the others, it accuses the companies of participation — direct or indirect — in "a conspiracy to evade and/or violate export restrictions to Iran and Russia."

Lawsuit 5: Tereschenko et al. vs. Texas Instruments, AMD, Intel, Mouser (Attack on Rzhyschiv – Mar. 22, 2023)

The fifth lawsuit states U.S.-made components "powered Iranian-made Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones that Russia used to attack Ukrainian citizens on March 22, 2023," striking a high school dormitory.

"This strike killed Plaintiffs Natalia Pipchenko, Oleksander Gorgul, and R.Z.," the complaint states, adding that numerous others — including minors V.M. and Z.M. — "were injured" as the building collapsed.

The suit says Defendants "failed to implement adequate export-controls, distributor screening, and diversion-prevention systems — conduct that directly caused the injuries abroad."

It argues the companies' U.S.-based actions "materially contributed to the diversion of semiconductor components overseas" and thus to the strike itself.

As in the others, it quotes Congress: "Every day, millions of dollars are made ... while American technology is still fueling Russia's murderous war against Ukraine."