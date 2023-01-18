×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lavrov | russia | zelenskyy | peace plan | absurd

Russia's Lavrov: Zelenskyy's Peace Plan 'Absurd'

Russia's Lavrov: Zelenskyy's Peace Plan 'Absurd'
(YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 07:51 AM EST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that Moscow had yet to see any serious proposals for peace in Ukraine and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's suggestions were absurd.

Lavrov said Moscow stood ready to discuss the conflict with Western countries and to respond to any serious proposals, but that any talks needed to address Russia's wider security concerns.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov called again for NATO to remove its "military infrastructure" from Ukraine and other countries close to Russia's borders.

"There can be no talk of negotiations with Zelenskyy," Lavrov said, describing the Ukrainian leader's 10-point plan unveiled last November as consisting of "completely absurd initiatives."

"As for the prospects for negotiations between Russia and the West on the Ukrainian issue, we will be ready to respond to any serious proposals. (But) we don't see any serious proposals yet. We will be ready to consider them and decide," Lavrov said.

Lavrov said statements by Western governments that they would not discuss anything about Ukraine without Kyiv's involvement were "all nonsense," because the West was actually taking the decisions.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that Moscow had yet to see any serious proposals for peace in Ukraine and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's suggestions were absurd.
lavrov, russia, zelenskyy, peace plan, absurd
183
2023-51-18
Wednesday, 18 January 2023 07:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved