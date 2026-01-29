WATCH TV LIVE

Lavrov: Russia Doesn't Know What Guarantees US Agreed With Ukraine

Thursday, 29 January 2026 09:36 AM EST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that he did not know what security guarantees the U.S. and Ukraine had agreed on but questioned their viability, Russian state media said.

Ukraine is seeking guarantees of its future protection as part of a deal to end the war.

Lavrov was quoted as saying that any guarantees that attempted to preserve the existing "regime" in Kyiv and use it as a springboard for threatening Russia were unlikely to ensure a reliable peace.

