×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kyiv | ukraine | russia

Explosions Shake Ukrainian Capital After Missile Warnings

Explosions Shake Ukrainian Capital After Missile Warnings

Police stand in front of damaged hotel at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

Saturday, 31 December 2022 08:13 AM EST

Ten explosions were heard in the center of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Saturday soon after Ukrainian officials warned of another large-scale missile attack by Moscow on Ukraine.

As air raid sirens sounded across the country, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said one of the blasts occurred in an area of residential buildings in the capital's Solomyanskyi district, and that there were explosions in two other parts of the city.

He did not say what had caused the explosions.

The governor of the surrounding Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, warned shortly beforehand of a possible incoming missile attack, and said air defenses in the region were engaging targets.

"The terrorist country launched several waves of missiles. They are wishing us a happy New Year. But we will persevere," Kuleba wrote on Telegram after several explosions shook the capital.

In the western city of Khmelnytskyi, two people were wounded in a drone attack, a Ukrainian presidential aide said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ten explosions were heard in the center of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Saturday soon after Ukrainian officials warned of another large-scale missile attack by Moscow on Ukraine.
kyiv, ukraine, russia
154
2022-13-31
Saturday, 31 December 2022 08:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved