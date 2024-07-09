Kyiv Claims Unequivocal Evidence to Prove Russian Missile Hit Children's Hospital

The Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU) presented new evidence Tuesday it said proved that Kyiv's main children's hospital had been directly hit by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

"The experts' conclusions are unequivocal – it was a direct strike," the SBU said on Telegram.

It shared images of a missile engine fragment it said was found at the site. The SBU added that analysis of trajectory and nature of damage caused prove the was a direct strike.