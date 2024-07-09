WATCH TV LIVE

Kyiv Claims Unequivocal Evidence to Prove Russian Missile Hit Children's Hospital

Tuesday, 09 July 2024 07:09 AM EDT

The Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU) presented new evidence Tuesday it said proved that Kyiv's main children's hospital had been directly hit by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

"The experts' conclusions are unequivocal – it was a direct strike," the SBU said on Telegram.

It shared images of a missile engine fragment it said was found at the site. The SBU added that analysis of trajectory and nature of damage caused prove the was a direct strike.

