Kuwait Intercepts Hostile Drones on Third Day of Iran Retaliatory Strikes

Sunday, 01 March 2026 11:45 PM EST

Kuwait intercepted hostile drones on Monday, the third consecutive day of Iranian retaliatory strikes on neighboring Gulf states in response to U.S. and Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic.

No injuries were reported after Kuwait air defenses intercepted the majority of the drones near Rumaithiya and Salwa neighborhoods, the state news agency cited the director-general of the civil defense as saying.

Loud bangs and sirens were heard earlier in Kuwait, according to a Reuters witness.

Tehran said it would target U.S. bases in the region after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday.

It has also hit a range of civilian and commercial areas across Gulf cities, widening the conflict's impact on key regional aviation and trade hubs.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


