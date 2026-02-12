WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Report It Plans to Send Oil to Cuba

Thursday, 12 February 2026 08:06 AM EST

The Kremlin on Thursday declined to comment on a report in Russian media that Moscow plans to send oil to Cuba, but said that it is in contact with Havana and is discussing what help it can offer.

