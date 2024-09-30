WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin: Trade Growing With Iran Amid Pager Attacks

Monday, 30 September 2024 07:02 AM EDT

The Kremlin on Monday, commenting on a Reuters report that Iran's Revolutionary Guards were mostly using homemade or Russian- or Chinese-made communications devices, said Moscow's trade links with Tehran were developing.

An Iranian security official told Reuters that Iran was concerned about infiltration by Israeli agents following deadly pager attacks on Lebanon's Hezbollah this month. A large-scale operation to inspect all communication devices used by the Revolutionary Guards was underway, the official added.

