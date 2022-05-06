×
Kremlin: Poland Might Be a Source of Threat

dmitry peskov looks on
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov moderates Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference at the Manezh exhibition hall in central Moscow on Dec. 23, 2021. (NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Friday, 06 May 2022 08:33 AM

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there was hostile rhetoric coming out of Poland, and that Warsaw could be "a source of threat."

Poland has led calls for the EU to toughen sanctions and for the Western NATO alliance to arm Ukraine as it tries to resist Russian forces that have poured into its east.

Polish environment and climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Monday that "Poland is proud to be on Putin's list of unfriendly countries." 

