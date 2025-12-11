WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin Condemns Poland's Arrest of Archaeologist at Ukraine's Request

Thursday, 11 December 2025 08:43 AM EST

The Kremlin on Thursday accused Poland of "legal tyranny" after Warsaw arrested a Russian archaeologist at Ukraine's request.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Alexander Butyagin, an employee of the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, had been detained on arrival in Warsaw.

It said that Butyagin, who had been invited to deliver a series of lectures in several European cities, was accused by Ukraine of "destroying cultural heritage" during archaeological excavations in Crimea, an allegation it called absurd.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned Butyagin's arrest.

"This is absolute legal tyranny," said Peskov.

"We will of course demand through diplomatic channels the right to protect the interests of our citizen."

