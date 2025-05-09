WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kim jong un | north korea | russia | ukraine | war

NKorea Leader Kim Justifies Aiding Russia in Ukraine War

Friday, 09 May 2025 07:31 PM EDT

North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un said his country's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war was justified, calling it an exercise of sovereign rights in defense of a "brother nation," the state-owned Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday.

"Our participation in the conflict was just, and it falls within the sovereign rights of our Republic," Kim said, according to the KCNA. "I consider all the brave soldiers who participated in the Kursk operation to be heroes and the highest representatives of the nation’s honor," he added.

Kim also said Pyongyang would not hesitate to authorize the use of military force if the U.S. persists in what he called military provocations against Russia.

North Korea did not officially confirm until late April that it sent more than 10,000 troops and weapons to Russia as the countries' military ties grew dramatically under a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin last year.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un said his country's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war was justified, calling it an exercise of sovereign rights in defense of a "brother nation," the state-owned Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday.
kim jong un, north korea, russia, ukraine, war
154
2025-31-09
Friday, 09 May 2025 07:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved