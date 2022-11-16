×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kevin spacey | sex charges | u.k.

Actor Kevin Spacey to Face 7 Additional Sex Charges in UK

kevin spacey leaves court
Kevin Spacey leaves United Sates District Court for the Southern District of New York in New York City on Oct. 20. (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty)

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 07:29 AM EST

Actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven further sex offenses, all against one man, piling on the pressure for one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution said Wednesday that charges against the former “House of Cards” star are three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The charges relate to incidents between 2001 and 2004.

The prosecuting authority approved the charges following "a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,'' said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division.

In a July court appearance, Spacey, 63, denied charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago. That plea related to four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Judge Mark Wall set a date of June 6, 2023, for the trial to start and said it would last three to four weeks. It is likely to be at the Old Bailey, the venue for Britain’s highest-profile criminal trials.

The Oscar-wining actor ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey, who has addresses in London and the U.S., was granted bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing in June.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven further sex offenses, all against one man, piling on the pressure for one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Britain's Crown Prosecution said Wednesday that charges against the former "House of Cards" star are three of indecent...
kevin spacey, sex charges, u.k.
221
2022-29-16
Wednesday, 16 November 2022 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved