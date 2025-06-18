Father of a Man Shot During Latest Protests in Kenya Calls for Police Accountability

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Activists and the father of a Kenyan civilian who was shot at close range by police during the latest protests over the alleged killing of a blogger in custody on Wednesday demanded accountability and called for the officer who shot him to be charged.

Boniface Kariuki's father, Jonah Kariuki, told journalists his only son remained under intensive care after he underwent surgery on Tuesday night. He said the shotgun round went through his son's head, just above the ear, but the surgery had been “successful” and “his heart was beating.”

The 22-year-old Kariuki, a hawker like his father, was holding a packet of face masks and is believed to have been caught up in a confrontation with two officers in Nairobi as hundreds of protesters clashed with police. One officer, who had concealed his face with a mask, shot him in the head as he walked away.

Police in a statement expressed concern and said that two officers, Klinzy Barasa and Duncan Kiprono, had been arrested and were being processed by detectives for "further action."

Tuesday's protests in the capital followed tensions over the death of the blogger, Albert Ojwang, who was found dead while in custody at the Central Police Station.

Ojwang was arrested on June 6 in western Kenya for what police called publishing “false information” about a top police official on social media. Police attributed his death to him “hitting his head against the cell wall,” but activists have questioned the cause of death.

Protesters on Tuesday demanded the arrest of police deputy inspector general Eliud Langat, who had filed a defamation complaint against Ojwang.

Langat said Monday he had stepped aside to pave the way for investigations and would cooperate with investigating agencies. Two officers at the Central Police Station were arrested last week.

Kariuki said the officer who shot his son should take “individual responsibility” for his actions.

At the family's home in Murang'a County, in the highlands of central Kenya, neighbors spoke of nervousness about letting their children travel to Nairobi in search of work due to rising cases of police brutality.

The victim's mother, Susan Njeri, told The Associated Press that she last spoke to her son on Sunday, urging him to be safe during the planned protests.

“If they saw him with a stone or a baton, it would make sense to shoot him," she said. "But none of this makes sense. It was not a confrontation, he was just hustling.”

A Kenyan politician and activist, Okiya Omtatah, on Wednesday called for the prosecution of the officer and questioned why police were wearing facemasks during an operation.

Tuesday’s protests turned violent and 16 people were taken to the hospital where Mwangi was being treated. The hospital's spokesperson on Wednesday said injuries included gunshot wounds and that seven people were still hospitalized.

The judiciary in a statement on Wednesday said it was committed to “uphold justice” in all cases including those involving alleged police brutality.

The U.K embassy in Kenya in a statement on X social media urged for “a swift, independent & transparent investigation into the actions of the police.”

Amnesty International's Kenya office accused police of not arresting criminals who infiltrated the protests. Police on Wednesday said they were investigating incidents of robbery believed linked to the protests, and had arrested one suspect and recovered four laptops from a shop that was broken into.

Kenya has a history of police brutality, and President William Ruto previously vowed to end it, along with extrajudicial killings.

Last year, several activists and protesters were abducted and killed by Kenyan police during protests against tax hikes. The demonstrations led to calls for Ruto's removal.

Gangji contributed from Murang'a, Kenya.