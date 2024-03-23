×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kcna | north korea | korea | china | talks

KCNA: North Korea, China Commit to Bolster Ties in Beijing Talks

KCNA: North Korea, China Commit to Bolster Ties in Beijing Talks
A newspaper featuring a front page photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, is seen at a news stand in Beijing on June 21, 2019. (Greg Baker/ AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 23 March 2024 03:56 PM EDT

North Korean and Chinese officials met this week in Beijing and committed to further develop bilateral ties, North Korean media said on Saturday, as Pyongyang seeks to expand its diplomatic engagement after COVID-19 lockdowns.

In the meeting on Thursday, Wang Huning, China's fourth-ranked leader, "said that no matter how the international situation may change, the China-DPRK friendship, a strategic choice of both sides, will never waver," KCNA said, using North Korea's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping met early this year and vowed closer ties.

At Thursday's meeting, Wang conveyed Xi's "heartfelt, warm" message to Kim, KCNA said.

North Korea's Kim Song Nam, an alternate member of the Political Bureau and director of the International Department of the ruling party's Central Committee, part of a delegation visiting Asian countries this week, also met with Liu Jianchao, who leads the Chinese Communist Party's body in charge of managing ties with foreign political parties.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
North Korean and Chinese officials met this week in Beijing and committed to further develop bilateral ties, North Korean media said on Saturday, as Pyongyang seeks to expand its diplomatic engagement after COVID-19 lockdowns.
kcna, north korea, korea, china, talks
165
2024-56-23
Saturday, 23 March 2024 03:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved